Oktoberfest coming to Findlay on Saturday

Oktoberfest Findlay! will celebrate German heritage on Saturday with beer, food, polka music and more.

The family-friendly event takes place on South Main Street between Main Cross and Sandusky streets. It kicks off at 2 p.m. when a polka band, John Ordosch and the PROSIT-teers, performs.

The tapping of the keg will be on stage at 4 p.m. with the Oktoberfest Planning Committee, Alexandrias Beer Club and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

Opening ceremonies for contests, such as the stein endurance challenge, team beer endurance race, and bratwurst eating competition will also take place then.

At 6:30 p.m., Fred Ziwich and His International Sound Machine will perform. Ziwich was a Grammy nominee in the Best Polka Album category in 2007 and was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

More than 40 kinds of German import and domestic beers will be available, along with German food. There will also be beer brewing demonstrations.

German crafts and games will be available in the Kinderplatz! Kids Zone at Dorney Plaza from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event ends at 10:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for those 21 and over and $3 for attendees under 21.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest will benefit the Hancock Historical Museum.

For more information, visit http://hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/oktoberfest

