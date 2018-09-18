MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

North Baltimore hires police chief, loses village administrator

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

NORTH BALTIMORE North Baltimore Council on Tuesday found a new police chief and lost a village administrator.

Officer Dave Lafferty was promoted to police chief, effective Sept. 24. He will serve a one-year probation period as chief.

Lafferty replaces former Chief Allan Baer, who left for another law enforcement position this summer.

Village Council also is seeking a new village administrator.

Attending her final council meeting was Administrator Allyson Murray, who will become the superintendent of utility billing for the city of Westerville.

“Its been a pleasure serving this village,” said Murray, who has served in that role since the fall of 2015.

Council agreed to advertise for her replacement. Mayor Janet Goldner said she hopes to have a new administrator on board by mid-October.

