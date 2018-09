Columbus Avenue is closed in front of Good Shepherd Home, from Lytle Street to Dillon Road.

According to radio traffic, construction crews in the area struck a gas line. Fostoria fire and police divisions are on scene. The gas company and a member of the city’s sewer department are in route. Stay clear of the area if possible.

Truck traffic is being rerouted at Ohio 18 and Ohio 587.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

