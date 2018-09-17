MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

More than 2,000 Fostoria AEP customers without power

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
More than 2,000 customers are without power this morning in the south end of Fostoria and beyond the city limits.
According to Scott Fuller, spokesperson for AEP Ohio, a squirrel made contact with a substation, knocking out power to 2,320 customers.
According to AEPs outage map, 1,658 AEP customers in Fostoria are without service. Further south, nearly 700 customers from the Iron Triangle, southeast to Township Road 1163 to almost U.S. 224 and U.S. 23 are also affected.
Other affected areas are bordered by or include Ohio 587, Ohio 18 to Township Road 1163, Zeller Road, Angela Drive and Nickie Lane, West Township Road 112, North Township Road 21, County Road 218 as well as others.
Fuller said power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. today.

