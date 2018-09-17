More than 2,000 Fostoria AEP customers without power

More than 2,000 customers are without power this morning in the south end of Fostoria and beyond the city limits.

More than 2,000 customers are without power this morning in the south end of Fostoria and beyond the city limits.

According to Scott Fuller, spokesperson for AEP Ohio, a squirrel made contact with a substation, knocking out power to 2,320 customers.

