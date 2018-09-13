Most area school districts earn B or C on state report cards

Most area school districts received a B or C overall grade on the school district report cards released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education.

That element of the report card is new this year, and is based on results in the six component areas that have been graded in previous years.

“Achievement” and “progress” each make up 20 percent of the overall grade. Graduation rate, “gap closing,” improving at-risk K-3 readers, and “prepared for success” are worth 15 percent each.

The report cards cover the 2017-2018 school year.

Earning B overall grades were Arcadia, Arlington, Bluffton, Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic, Liberty-Benton, Patrick Henry and Upper Sandusky.

Findlay, Carey, McComb, Mohawk, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Riverdale, Van Buren and Vanlue got Cs.

Cory-Rawson, Fostoria and Kenton received a D.

The overall grade is a useful addition to the report card, said Liberty-Benton Superintendent Mark Kowalski, whose district got a B.

“It kind of sets the bar across the state,” he said, and administrators and teachers know how their districts compare with others.

“Were pleased with the B for our district grade. Our school community expects us to do well, our staff expects us to do well,” Kowalski said.

Still, the district will look to improve in all areas, he added.

Courier education reporter Kathryne Rubright will have more on Friday.

