MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Initial numbers indicate Hancock County overdose deaths slowing

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Fewer overdoses have been confirmed in 2018 so far than the same period in 2017, according to data from Hancock Public Health.

So far in 2018, the agency has confirmed seven overdose deaths within Hancock County, said Krista Pruitt, injury prevention coordinator for Hancock Public Health. Additionally, 14 deaths are waiting for a final ruling from the coroners office. Pruitt said those 14 deaths were not likely to all be overdoses.

All of the seven overdose cases within the county had opiates contributing to their death, Pruitt said.

Five of those deaths mention fentanyl, one heroin, and one just opioids, she said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid or painkiller, first developed in the 1960s. Its 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Between January and September 2017, Pruitt said the office confirmed 12 overdose deaths.

There were 30 total overdose deaths in 2017, twice as many deaths as were counted in 2016.

Pruitt said there werent specific reasons why the overdoses were lower this year. There are a lot of reasons someone may not be getting help.

The opiate issue is such a complex issue, she said. Each individual person has their own unique story.

Pruitt pointed out of the seven confirmed cases within the county, there were five men and two women, all of whom ranged in age from 25 to 36, the sterotypical age of overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths in Hancock County in 2017 ranged in age from 24 to 62.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio’s latest report cards give each school an overall grade

Posted On13 Sep 2018

Kroger: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On13 Sep 2018

Ohio State’s Hot Offense Faces Tough Test Against TCU

Posted On13 Sep 2018

Officials: Woman, infant killed in Ohio house fire

Posted On13 Sep 2018

Officials: 3 people found dead inside Ohio apartment

Posted On13 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon Arlington at Cory-Rawson Leipsic at Van Buren
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
Off

Prep football: NBC play starts for FHS

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER On to the next. Fostoria High School’s football team had a short time to enjoy its first win of the 2018
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
Off

Junior high volleyball: H-L gains sweep

Hopewell-Loudon’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams each improved to 5-1 overall with a pair of wins over North Baltimore on
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company