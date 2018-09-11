MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man facing 13th OVI charge

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
A Findlay man indicted by a Hancock County grand jury Tuesday is facing his 13th drunken driving charge, according to Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Reigle.

Mark R. Ametrano, 55, of Findlay, was indicted on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination, a third-degree felony, after an alleged incident Aug. 31.

He has previously been convicted twice of felony drunken driving charges in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

In 2001, he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 60 days mandatory, and his license was suspended for life, according to common pleas court records.

He was convicted again in 2010 of a third-degree felony drunken driving charge and sentenced to four years in prison, with 120 days mandatory, and his license was again suspended for life, court records indicate.

He was released from prison in 2011.

