Former corrections officer sentenced on abduction charge

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
A former Toledo Corrections Institution employee was sentenced Friday to 30 days in the Hancock County jail and five years on basic community control sanctions.

Bryan R. Jameson, 45, of Toledo, is no longer employed at the corrections facility, said his defense lawyer Alex Treece.

According to the facilitys website, it is a maximum security Ohio prison.

Jameson will serve his community control sanctions in Lucas County, as that is where he currently lives, once he is released from jail, Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson ordered.

He pleaded guilty on July 20 to abduction, a third-degree felony.

Hancock County assistant prosecutor Lora Manon said Jameson stopped a car driven by a 16-year-old girl on May 26, 2017 at Twin Lakes Park, a campground north of Bluffton on Union Township Road 24. Manon said Jameson pointed a gun at the girl and forced her to open the trunk of her car.

The altercation lasted a few seconds.

Jameson said during the sentencing that he was looking for his fiancees son, who was 14 years old at the time, and had been missing from the family campsite.

Manon said Jameson believed the boy may have been abducted.

During the sentencing, Treece gave Routson paperwork from a psychologist. The paper indicated Jamesons prior military service likely contributed to his reaction that day, in the opinion of the psychologist.

Treece said Jameson had previously served in the Army and National Guard, and had completed tours in Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.

Routson said nothing in the record he had reviewed showed Jameson was on a rampage around the campsite. However, the incident meant the teenager had a psychological impact, and easily could have been physically hurt.

Any reasonable person would assume this would have a lasting impact, Routson said.

The girl and her family were not present in court on Friday.

Jameson said he understood he had no authority to force the teenager to open her trunk and added he regretted it.

I am truly sorry, he said. I do ask for her forgiveness.

