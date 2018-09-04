Marijuana plants discovered in seven places in Wyandot County

Law enforcement officials seized 114 marijuana plants from seven different addresses around Wyandot County last Thursday, Aug. 30, according to the Wyandot County Sheriffs Office.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Sergeant Kerwin Wiseley of the Wyandot County Sheriffs Office said two people are facing felony charges and three additional people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Wiseley declined to name the suspects as they have not yet been charged. No one has been arrested yet in the incident, but charges are expected to be filed by the Wyandot County Prosecutors Office.

The Sheriffs Office worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Wyandot County Prosecutors Office, the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Wyandot County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Carey Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to find the plants.

Wiseley said BCI used a State Highway Patrol helicopter to fly over fields in Wyandot County and find the plants.

The information would then be relayed to officers on the ground.

The marijuana plants were found scattered throughout the county, in Harpster, Nevada, Carey, McCutchenville and Wharton. The plants were all found on county highways and township highways.

The plants were found in cornfields as well as close to residences, Wiseley said.

Its not known exactly how much the confiscated marijuana was worth, Wiseley said. The marijuana will be dried before it is weighed, and the weight will determine what degree of felony the suspects may be charged with.

Wiseley said the sweep of the county occurs every year, but this year was a particularly fruitful year for the county.

We just had real good luck, he said.

The matter is still under investigation by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Carey Police Department and the Wyandot County Sheriffs Office and members of the Wyandot County Prosecutors Office.

