2 motorcyclists injured in U.S. 224 crash

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when they collided with a car on U.S. 224 east of Findlay, the State Highway Patrol reported.

Chris Zeigler, 54, of McCutchenville, who was driving the motorcycle, and Tammy Browning, 51, of Sycamore, a passenger on the cycle, both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when they were ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, the Findlay post of the patrol reported.

Both were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance.

The patrol said Zeigler was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road King east on U.S. 224, and Donald Kendrick, 87, of Findlay, was northbound on Marion Township 237 in a 2003 Lincoln Continental. Kendrick failed to yield at a posted stop sign and his car was struck in the side by the motorcycle about 3:53 p.m., the patrol said.

Kendrick suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, the patrol said. He was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, the patrol said.

Neither motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The motorcycle was severely damaged and was removed by Danners Towing. The Lincoln Continental had disabling damage and was towed by Mac and Bobs Towing.

The Washington Township Fire Department assisted at the accident scene.

