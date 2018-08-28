MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria police, sheriffs’ offices respond to reports of barricaded man

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a man with a gun in Fostoria threatening a woman on Monday afternoon, according to the Review-Times.

Fostoria Police received a report that a man at a Peeler Drive residence had barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman and gun, according to reports.

However, after a search of apartments, police learned the man had fled prior to their arrival.

Responding to the scene were the Fostoria Police Division, State Highway Patrol, Seneca County Sheriff, Wood County Sheriff, Special Response Team, K-9 dogs from Fostoria and Wood County, and Fostoria Fire Division.

