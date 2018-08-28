Columbus Grove man pleads not guilty to alleged sexual abuse

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

A Columbus Grove man pleaded not guilty yesterday to 13 counts related to alleged sexual abuse, according to the mans lawyer, Zachary D. Maisch.

The accused, Richard J. Byrd, 62 was charged in Allen County Court of Common Pleas with 10 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Documents indicate the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the abuse.

Maisch declined to comment about the facts of the case. A call to the Allen County Prosecutors office was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

