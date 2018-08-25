OVI checkpoint tonight in Findlay

The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriffs Office will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight, on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.

The checkpoint, which is funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Saturation patrols will be conducted in the checkpoint area at the same time to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, according to the patrol.

Comments

comments