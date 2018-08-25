MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Injury accident reported involving bicyclist, car

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
One woman was injured after an injury accident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday near George House on Main Street, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Brandi Hale, 28, of Findlay, was riding a bicycle on the North Main Street sidewalk and didn’t see 49-year-old Michael Johnson, of Findlay, attempt to turn right onto Main Street from George Street.

Hale hit his car while on the bicycle.

Johnson was driving a 2009 Chevy Colbalt, according to the police.

Hale was taken to the Blanchard Valley Hospital emergency room via Hanco. She was also cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.

