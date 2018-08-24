Parent company of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen releases details of data breach

The parent company of a Findlay restaurant says it experienced a data breach last year. Darden Restaurants owns Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and says a cyber attack targeted restaurants in 23 states. The company believes the attack exposed 567,000 credit card numbers between November 3 of 2017 and January 2 of 2018.

If you visited Cheddar’s during that time, you can call 888-258-7280 to learn more about identity protection services available to you. You can also go to ide.myidcare.com/cheddars.

Federal authorities believe the data breach involved a legacy point-of-sale system of certain Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants.

Comments

comments