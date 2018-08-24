MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Parent company of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen releases details of data breach

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

The parent company of a Findlay restaurant says it experienced a data breach last year. Darden Restaurants owns Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and says a cyber attack targeted restaurants in 23 states. The company believes the attack exposed 567,000 credit card numbers between November 3 of 2017 and January 2 of 2018.

If you visited Cheddar’s during that time, you can call 888-258-7280 to learn more about identity protection services available to you. You can also go to ide.myidcare.com/cheddars.

Federal authorities believe the data breach involved a legacy point-of-sale system of certain Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Hamels Goes Distance, Cubs Beat Reds 7-1

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Hansen Scores 1st Goal Of Season In 87th, Crew Tie Fire 1-1

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Deadlocked Ohio congressional race could be decided Friday

Posted On24 Aug 2018

OSHA cites steel supply company after worker fatally injured

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Results NW Ohio Games Seneca East 41, Castalia Margaretta 12 Shelby 48, Mansfield Madison 8 Toledo Scott 50, Ann
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Off

JH Volleyball: NR, Arcadia split

Makenzy Schaferly and Katie Dryfuse served for five aces apiece and Olivia Schalk had a pair of kills for New Riegel’s seventh-grade
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: New Riegel outlasts Arcadia in 5 games

ARCADIA — Kaitlyn Kirian registered 11 kills and four blocks, and Aubrey Bouillon had 26 assists and 14 digs and New Riegel outlasted
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company