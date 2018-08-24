MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Medical staff plead guilty in death of Putnam County woman

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
Two Pandora women pleaded guilty Thursday to their involvement in the death of 76-year-old Phyllis J. Campbell, who died of hypothermia while outside of Hilty Home, a Pandora nursing home, for over eight hours in January.

Rachel R. Friesel, 36, and Destini M. Fenbert, 20, both pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and gross patient neglect, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The women were originally indicted on additional charges of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and patient neglect, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Those charges were dropped Thursday in a plea agreement.

According to an Ohio Health and Human Services report, two state-tested nurse aides (STNA) and one license practical nurse (LPN) were placed on administrative leave after Campbell’s death. The indictment and the report allege the women charged in the death failed to check on Campbell overnight, among other facility failures that could have prevented her death.

The two women were set to go to trial on September 10. A sentencing is now set for September 28.

A third woman charged in the incident, Megan E. Schnipke, 32, of Columbus Grove, is waiting on a November trial. She is charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony; gross patient neglect, a first-degree misdemeanor; and patient neglect, a second-degree misdemeanor.

