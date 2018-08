A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape was sentenced today to 18 years in prison and must register as a Tier III sex offender, the most serious offender under Ohio law.

Johnathon W. Lamb, 37, of Bluffton, was accused of raping a child who was four years old at the time of the offense in February 2017.

Lamb pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the case, each a first-degree felony.

The Courier does not identify victims of sexual assault.

