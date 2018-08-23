MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wyandot nursing home administrator resigns

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
UPPER SANDUSKY Greg Lonsway, administrator of the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, resigned his position today in a letter to the Wyandot County commissioners, which was received late this morning. No reason was given for the action.

His position will be filled. Resumes will be sought and interviews will conducted to find a replacement, according to a spokesperson in the commissioners’ office.

Lonsway, a Carey native, began his duties on Aug. 7, 2017. He replaced Curtis O’Neal, who was fired by the county in June 2017 after six years of employment.

Deb Sammons, director of nursing, became acting administrator following O’Neal’s firing and Lonsway taking over.

