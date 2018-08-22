MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former State Trooper sentenced after admitting to theft in office

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced Wednesday on charges that he stole money from the office while he worked there.

The former trooper, Dean W. Laubacher, 50, of Findlay, was sentenced to 10 days in the Hancock County Justice Center, 15 days of house arrest and three years of community control subject to basic supervision. He was also ordered to pay $2,894 in restitution to the Wood County Prosecutors Office and to write a letter of apology to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Laubacher has retired from the patrol, his lawyer, Robert A. Miller, said in the courtroom Wednesday. He has also given up his Ohio peace officer certificate.

He has pleaded guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony, and unauthorized use of property and dereliction of duty, both misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a Nov. 27, 2015 incident, according to court papers.

The dereliction of duty charge resulted because he recklessly failed to do his job.

Miller told Court of Common Pleas judge Reginald Routson, who heard the case, that his client had taken the money because he faced financial hardship.

Laubacher began working for the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 1987, according to his lawyer, and has worked for the Findlay, Walbridge and Fremont posts. He received several honors while he was in office and served for a total of 29 years in law enforcement, Miller said.

According to past reporting from The Courier, Laubacher held the posts of sergeant and lieutenant before he retired from the State Highway Patrol.

Laubacher told Routson on Wednesday that he was sorry for the actions he had taken. He said he just wants to take care of his family.

I can say I am sorry a million times, but nothing can change what I did, Laubacher said.

His voice shook while he spoke and he reached for a tissue and wiped his eyes when he sat down again.

Routson said Laubacher had held a special position of trust while a highway patrol officer and had violated that trust.

Your actions have sullied the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Routson told Laubacher during the sentencing.

Laubacher was ordered to serve his time in the Hancock County Jail immediately.

Ohio Attorney Generals Office special prosecutor Daniel Kasaris declined to comment on the case.

