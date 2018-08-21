MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hancock County’s jobless rate tied for third lowest

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Hancock Countys unemployment rate fell in July from 4.1 to 3.7 percent, tied with three other counties for third lowest in Ohio.
Wyandot Countys 3.4 percent unemployment rate was second lowest in the state, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.
Jobless rates declined in 76 of Ohios 88 counties in July.
Unemployment rates in neighboring counties in July, with June rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 5.3 percent (5.1 percent); Hardin, 5.1 (5.4); Henry, 5.1 (5.1); Putnam, 3.8 (3.7); Wood, 4.4 (4.9); Wyandot, 3.4 (3.7).
The statewide jobless rate, which is seasonally adjusted, rose to 4.6 percent in July from 4.5 percent in June.

