Fostoria man killed in Wood County motorcycle crash
A Fostoria man was killed following a motorcycle crash at 5:27 p.m. Sunday on Ohio 105, between Webster and Chamberlain roads near Pemberville.
According to media reports,Kenneth Wren, 50, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson westbound on Ohio 105, when it went failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.
Wren was taken to Wood County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Pemberville and Central Joint Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
The incident is still under investigation, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.