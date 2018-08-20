Fostoria man killed in Wood County motorcycle crash

A Fostoria man was killed following a motorcycle crash at 5:27 p.m. Sunday on Ohio 105, between Webster and Chamberlain roads near Pemberville.

According to media reports,Kenneth Wren, 50, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson westbound on Ohio 105, when it went failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Wren was taken to Wood County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Pemberville and Central Joint Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments