U.S. 23/30 crossovers in Upper Sandusky to close, at least temporarily

Two highway crossovers of U.S. 23/30 in Upper Sandusky are slated to close for construction in two weeks … and perhaps, permanently.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the crossovers at Wyandot County 50 and 121 — the two remaining such crossovers in Upper Sandusky — will close as part of construction work along U.S. 23/30 during the week of Aug. 27. Traffic will not be able to make left turns off of or onto U.S. 23/30 at these intersections.

The closures are also part of a longer study looking at eliminating the crossovers entirely, among other projects for the Ohio 15/U.S. 23 corridor in Hancock and Wyandot counties, ODOT said. A final decision will be made in 2019, following public involvement and comment.

“The studys recommendations are based on the number, type and severity of accidents at the two intersections, as well as traffic volumes in the area,” said Kirk Slusher, deputy director of ODOT District 1. “The U.S. 23/U.S. 30 overlap around Upper Sandusky experiences traffic volumes nearly double that of the rest of the highway, so controlling access to that section is especially important for motorists safety.”

