The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that a OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Saturday on North Main Street (Ohio 25) in Bowling Green.

Troopers will be working with the Bowling Green Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, and will be held in conjunction with increased patrols near the checkpoint.

