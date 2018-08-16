Engineer’s office announces project list through next week

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office has updated planned railroad crossing closures and paving projects through the end of next week.

The following railroad crossings will close for work by CSX crews next week:

Jackson Township 172, starting Monday

Jackson Township roads 40 and 45, starting Tuesday

Additionally, paving work continues around the county, with the following projects planned through the end of next week:

On Friday and Wednesday, Aug. 22, Hancock County 252 will undergo paving work

Also on Wednesday, Marion Township 202 will undergo paving work

Paving work on Van Buren Township roads 27 and 29 will take place Aug. 23

Paving work will take place Aug. 24 and 25 on Washington Township 218

