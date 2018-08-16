Previous Story
Engineer’s office announces project list through next week
Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
The Hancock County Engineer’s Office has updated planned railroad crossing closures and paving projects through the end of next week.
The following railroad crossings will close for work by CSX crews next week:
- Jackson Township 172, starting Monday
- Jackson Township roads 40 and 45, starting Tuesday
Additionally, paving work continues around the county, with the following projects planned through the end of next week:
- On Friday and Wednesday, Aug. 22, Hancock County 252 will undergo paving work
- Also on Wednesday, Marion Township 202 will undergo paving work
- Paving work on Van Buren Township roads 27 and 29 will take place Aug. 23
- Paving work will take place Aug. 24 and 25 on Washington Township 218