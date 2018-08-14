MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Upcoming paving schedule for county, township roads announced

Posted On Tue. Aug 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Paving work continues on several county and township roads through the end of next week, according to the Hancock County Engineer’s Office.

The engineer’s office said the following roads will be affected by paving work this week:

  • On Wednesday, Biglick Township 209
  • On Thursday and Friday, Hancock County 252
  • On Friday, Marion Township 202
  • On Saturday, Van Buren Township roads 27 and 29

On Aug. 23 and 24, Washington Township 218 will be affected by paving work.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

The Latest: Kansas Democrat Davids To Face GOP Rep. Yoder

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Court: State Can Base E-school Funding On Participation Data

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas GOP Governor Race Still Too Close To Call

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Man accused of killing wife found incompetent for trial

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 85 35 .708 — New York 74 44 .627 10 Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24 Toronto
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Off

Prep golf: Counts leads Fostoria with an 86

Fostoria High School’s Jacob Counts shot an 86 to lead area golfers as the Redmen hosted the Lakeland Invitational Monday at Lakeland Golf
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Off

Girls tennis: Lady Red wins home opener

      Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team won three matches without dropping a game on Monday as it evened its record
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company