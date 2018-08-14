Previous Story
Upcoming paving schedule for county, township roads announced
Posted On Tue. Aug 14th, 2018
Paving work continues on several county and township roads through the end of next week, according to the Hancock County Engineer’s Office.
The engineer’s office said the following roads will be affected by paving work this week:
- On Wednesday, Biglick Township 209
- On Thursday and Friday, Hancock County 252
- On Friday, Marion Township 202
- On Saturday, Van Buren Township roads 27 and 29
On Aug. 23 and 24, Washington Township 218 will be affected by paving work.