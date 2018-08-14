Upcoming paving schedule for county, township roads announced

Paving work continues on several county and township roads through the end of next week, according to the Hancock County Engineer’s Office.

The engineer’s office said the following roads will be affected by paving work this week:

On Wednesday, Biglick Township 209

On Thursday and Friday, Hancock County 252

On Friday, Marion Township 202

On Saturday, Van Buren Township roads 27 and 29

On Aug. 23 and 24, Washington Township 218 will be affected by paving work.

