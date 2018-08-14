SUV crash injures New Riegel woman

FOSTORIA A New Riegel woman was taken by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital following a one-vehicle accident on Ohio 587 Monday evening, the Fremont post of the State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the patrol, Elizabeth Cartegena, 44, was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango south on Ohio 587, just south of Ohio 18, at 5:03 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and her SUV left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on the drivers side.

Cartegena initially was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital before she was transported by Life Flight helicopter to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, the patrol reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

