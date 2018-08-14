Dublin woman charged in crash that killed Fostoria student-teacher

A Dublin woman has been charged in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court after a vehicle she was driving was involved in a fatal crash on Ohio 199 on April 17.

According to the Advertiser-Tribune, Brianna Redd, 22, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Redd was southbound on Ohio 199 in a Honda Civic when she went left of center. Her Civic then collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sarah Hottenstein, 42, of Fostoria, the Wood County Sheriffs Office said.

A front seat passenger in the Civic, Shawn Brennan, 27, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the accident scene. Brennan had been on his way from Bowling Green State University, where he was a senior in the university’s College of Education and Human Development, to student-teach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Hottenstein and Reed were both injured in the crash.

Redd was also a senior in the College of Education and Human Development and a student teacher, the Advertiser-Tribune reported, and is set to return to court on Aug. 28.

