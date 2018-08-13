MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

More West Nile-infected mosquitoes found in Hancock County

Posted On Mon. Aug 13th, 2018
Hancock Public Health says that recent tests by the Ohio Department of Health have found additional mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus.

The state health department says mosquitoes were collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 as part of a countywide program.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Hancock County this year, according to the county health department. However, health officials have contacted Findlay officials about the positive tests, and will be increasing efforts to control adult mosquitoes in targeted locations.

To help prevent against the spread of disease by mosquitoes, the county asks residents to do the following:

  • Remove standing water and water-holding containers from around your home and property
  • Limit outside activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
  • Use an insect repellent containing DEET if outside when mosquitoes are active
  • Wear loose, light-colored clothing while outside

Health officials ask those who experience any of the following symptoms 2 to 14 days after being bitten by a mosquito to contact their healthcare provider:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Body aches
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Swollen lymph glands
  • Rash on chest, stomach, or back

Hancock Public Health also reminds county residents that free mosquito control kits to treat standing water around homes are available at the department’s office, 7748 Hancock County 140. These areas include standing water in rain barrels, bird baths, unused tires, gutters, and boat or pool covers.

