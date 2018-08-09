Dunkin Donuts returning to Findlay

A Dunkin Donuts will be coming to Trenton Avenue in Findlay in the coming months.

Findlay City Planning Commission today approved a plan for an 1,828-square-foot restaurant at 416 Trenton Ave., just east of Advance Auto Parts and west of Morey Avenue.

Construction is planned to start by October, and Dunkin Donuts will be open by March 2019, said Paul Rubenstein, development lead for Mickey Mart, a convenience store chain.

The store will employ 35 people, he said.

Dunkin Donuts is making a return to Findlay. There used to be Dunkin Donuts stores on Tiffin and Trenton avenues.

Based in Quincy, Massachusetts, Dunkin Donuts has more than 8,500 locations in 41 states, and over 3,200 restaurants in 36 countries worldwide.

