Hancock County ballot set for November election

Several school districts, including Findlay City Schools, will have levy requests on the November ballot in Hancock County.

And Liberty Township residents will decide electric and natural gas aggregation programs in November.

Wednesday was the deadline for issues and candidates to be filed with the Hancock County Board of Elections for the Nov. 6 general election.

Findlay School District is seeking funds for three areas: security personnel for schools; mental health services; and safety and security equipment and training.

If approved, the additional 1.5-mill, five-year levy would generate $1,226,000 annually, according to Hancock County Auditor Charity Rauschenberg.

The owner of a residential property appraised (market value) at $100,000 would pay $52.50 annually.

The Vanlue School District is requesting a 6-mill continuing levy, effective with 2018 taxes paid in 2019. It would generate $325,000 annually.

If approved, the levy would replace a 10-year emergency levy approved by voters in 2009 and slated to expire at year-end 2019. When the emergency levy was approved, property owners were paying 10.6 mills to generate $325,000 a year. Now, the lower millage would generate the same dollar amount because of increased property valuations over the years.

In Van Buren School District, voters will decide whether to replace a 6-mill, five-year levy, approved in November 2013, with a 6-mill continuing levy.

If the continuing levy is approved, it would be effective in 2019 and be used for operating expenses and permanent improvement projects.

In 2013, the levy generated about $1.3 million annually with about $930,992 earmarked for operating expenses and the remainder for permanent improvement projects, generally those which will last at least five years. At the time, the issue had been approved by voters periodically for nearly 20 years.

Separately, Liberty Township residents will decide separate proposals on electricity aggregation and natural gas aggregation for unincorporated areas. If approved, rate proposals will be sought for each utility, and suppliers will be selected.

The aggregation method should provide better rates for customers who band together as a larger group rather than individually.

Tax issues that will appear on ballots in parts of Hancock County will include:

Ada School District 2.9-mill, 5-year levy for permanent improvements, effective in 2019 and payable beginning in 2020.

Elmwood School District 0.75 percent, 5-year income tax renewal for current expenses, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Elmwood School District 0.50 percent, 5-year income tax renewal for current expenses, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Hardin Northern Public Library 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses, effective in 2019 and payable beginning in 2020. Residents of the Hardin Northern School District will decide the issue. The school district is the fiscal agent for the library.

Wayne Public Library 1-mill continuing levy for current expenses, effective Jan. 1, 2019 and payable beginning in 2020.

Unopposed candidates

Several Hancock County officeholders are unopposed for re-election in November. Write-in candidates have until Aug. 27 to file their intentions with the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Unopposed Hancock County candidates include:

Republican Jonathan P. Starn, Findlay, for an unexpired term as Hancock County Common Pleas Court judge through Dec. 31, 2020. Starn was the only person who applied for the vacant judge seat and was appointed by Gov. John Kasich.

Incumbent Democrat Reginald J. Routson, Findlay, for a six-year term as common pleas court judge.

Republican Commissioner Timothy K. Bechtol, Findlay, for a four-year term. Bechtol was appointed by the county Republican Central Committee in 2016 to replace Phillip Riegle, who was named county prosecutor. Bechtol won the Republican nomination in the May primary.

Republican Auditor Charity Rauschenberg, Findlay, for another four-year term.

Incumbent Republican John R. Willamowski, Lima, is unopposed for another term on the 3rd District Court of Appeals, Lima. The 3rd District includes Hancock County.

Statewide candidates

Also on the fall ballot will be statewide races for governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer, two state Supreme Court seats, and U.S. senator.

Governor and lieutenant governor: Democrats Richard Cordray of Grove City, and Betty Sutton of Copley; Republicans Mike DeWine of Cedarville, and Jon Husted of Columbus; Green Party, Constance Gadell of Newton and Brett Joseph.

Attorney general: Democrat Steve Dettelbach of Solon; Republican Dave Yost of Columbus.

Auditor: Democrat Zack Space of Dover; Republican Keith Faber of Celina.

Secretary of state: Democrat Kathleen Clyde of Kent; Republican Frank LaRose of Hudson.

Treasurer: Democrat Rob Richardson of Cincinnati; Republican Robert Sprague of Findlay; Green Party, Paul Curry.

U.S. Senate: Democrat Sherrod Brown of Cleveland; Republican Jim Renacci of Wadsworth; and Green Party, Philena Irene Farley.

Ohio Supreme Court justice: Republican Craig Baldwin of Newark; Democrat Michael P. Donnelly of Cleveland Heights.

Ohio Supreme Court justice: Republican Mary DeGenaro of Poland, Ohio; Democrat Melody J. Stewart of Cleveland.

Legislative races

Races for U.S. House, Ohio Senate and Ohio House seats also will be decided in November.

U.S. House, 5th District representative: Incumbent Republican Bob Latta of Bowling Green; Democrat J. Michael Galbraith of Maumee.

Ohio House, 83rd District representative: Republican Jon Cross of Kenton, Democrat Mary Harshfield of Findlay.

Ohio Senate, 1st District representative: Incumbent Republican Robert McColley of Napoleon, Democrat Adam Papin of Bryan.

