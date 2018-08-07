MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Railroads plan crossing repairs in Hancock County

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
Norfolk Southern will join CSX in undertaking railroad crossing repairs this month in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Engineers Office says the affected crossings are:

Allen Township 142, just west of Interstate 75.

Hancock County 220, Mortimer.

Allen Township 230.

Hancock County 18, Cass Township.

Hancock County 236, Cass Township.

Cass Township 238.

Cass Township 247.

Cass Township 243.

Cass Township 254, at Arcadia village limits.

North Main Street, Arcadia.

Joslyn Street, Arcadia.

The engineers office said closings of 30 to 60 minutes are possible this week, and that Norfolk Southern intends to start rail installations on Aug. 20.

Each crossing could be closed three to four days as crews install rails at each location.

 

 

 

 

