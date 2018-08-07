North Baltimore police chief stepping down

NORTH BALTIMORE North Baltimore Council is searching for a new police chief.

Chief Allan Baer notified Village Council on Tuesday that he will step down Aug. 17 to accept another post in law enforcement.

Baer has been police chief in North Baltimore almost 11 years, replacing Gerald Perry.

Village Council initially considered advertising to fill the vacancy, but opted instead to interview officers in the North Baltimore Police Department to find someone who might serve as interim chief.

This process will be overseen by Mayor Janet Goldner.



