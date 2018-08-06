Homes on South Main Street in Findlay affected by boil water advisory

Repair work on a water main has led Findlay to issue a boil water advisory for several homes today. The advisory affects homes in the 1200 through 1700 blocks of the west side of South Main Street. It also impacts homes at 1207, 1209, 1401, and 1733 South Main Street on the east side of the street.

The city says the advisory also impacts all of Tecumseh, Grant Boulevard, Parkway Drive, and Sherman Drive, as well as 100 West Pearl Street.

If you are under the advisory you should boil your water for at least a minute before using it.

Comments

comments