MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Homes on South Main Street in Findlay affected by boil water advisory

Posted On Mon. Aug 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Repair work on a water main has led Findlay to issue a boil water advisory for several homes today. The advisory affects homes in the 1200 through 1700 blocks of the west side of South Main Street. It also impacts homes at 1207, 1209, 1401, and 1733 South Main Street on the east side of the street.

The city says the advisory also impacts all of Tecumseh, Grant Boulevard, Parkway Drive, and Sherman Drive, as well as 100 West Pearl Street.

If you are under the advisory you should boil your water for at least a minute before using it.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

‘Captain America’ Actors To Film New Movie In Cincinnati

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Outside Firm Will Head Meyer Probe; Expected To Take 2 Weeks

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Browns Trade Disappointing WR Coleman To Bills For Pick

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Police: Suspect stole from Chuck E. Cheese, restaurant

Posted On06 Aug 2018

‘Captain America’ actors to film new movie in Cincinnati

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 78 34 .696 — New York 68 41 .624 8½ Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22 Toronto
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Off

Prep sports: Area prep golf, tennis info sought

The Courier Sports Department is gearing up for the high school sports season. We are still in need of information on several area boys and girls
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Off

Area golf: Van Buren’s Ohlrich finishes 2nd at St. Francis Invitational

TOLEDO — Connor Ohlrich placed second individually in leading Van Buren to a fifth-place finish in the 19-team field at Saturday’s
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company