MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cooper Tire posts $40 million in profit during second-quarter, down $51 million from 2017

Posted On Mon. Aug 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Challenging industry conditions continue to affect Cooper Tire & Rubber’s bottom line. That’s according to a statement released from CEO Brad Hughes along with second-quarter numbers Tuesday. The quarter spanning April through June saw the company post $15 million in net income, down $30 million from the same time period in 2017. Hughes said the results are in line with stated expectations for the quarter. He added, “We continue to make solid progress in our strategic initiatives, including expanding into new sales channels.”

International tire operations continue to be a bright spot for Cooper. The division posted $168 million in net sales in the second quarter. That’s up from $151 million last year. It also saw operating profit hit $6 million, doubling the amount from the second quarter of 2017.

The Americas segment saw declining numbers. It posted $584 million in net sales for the quarter, down from $615 million a year ago. Operating profit fell from $91 million to $40 million.

Overall, Cooper saw net sales fall from $721 million to $698 million. Operating profit tumbled from $84 million in 2017 to $33 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

‘Captain America’ Actors To Film New Movie In Cincinnati

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Outside Firm Will Head Meyer Probe; Expected To Take 2 Weeks

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Browns Trade Disappointing WR Coleman To Bills For Pick

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Police: Suspect stole from Chuck E. Cheese, restaurant

Posted On06 Aug 2018

‘Captain America’ actors to film new movie in Cincinnati

Posted On06 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 78 34 .696 — New York 68 41 .624 8½ Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22 Toronto
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Off

Prep sports: Area prep golf, tennis info sought

The Courier Sports Department is gearing up for the high school sports season. We are still in need of information on several area boys and girls
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Off

Area golf: Van Buren’s Ohlrich finishes 2nd at St. Francis Invitational

TOLEDO — Connor Ohlrich placed second individually in leading Van Buren to a fifth-place finish in the 19-team field at Saturday’s
Posted On 05 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company