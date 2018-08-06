MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Board of Elections: no local special elections on Tuesday

Posted On Mon. Aug 6th, 2018
There will be no special election held on Tuesday in Hancock County, according to local board of elections officials.

The county office has been contacted by callers and walk-in prospective voters wanting voting information.

“We’re are not having a special election tomorrow,” Hancock County Board of Elections director Jody OBrien said Monday.

She added she didnt want people to show up at voting places on Tuesday.

Special elections are being held in other counties.

A special election slated for Tuesday in the 12th Congressional District near Columbus has drawn much media attention, along with a visit by President Donald Trump last weekend.

