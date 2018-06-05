MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man killed in accident outside Valfilm plant

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
A man was killed when he was struck by a tractor-trailer outside the Valfilm factory, 3441 N. Main St., at 2:50 p.m. today, the Findlay Police Department reported.

The man’s name has not yet been released so police may notify his family.

According to police, the victim was on the ground, working on a hydraulic mechanism for a loading dock. The driver of the truck was backing toward the loading dock and did not see the man on the ground, police said. The man was pinned between the truck and the loading dock.

Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox ordered an autopsy for the man.
The incident remains under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted and will investigate, according to police.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Findlay Fire Department, Hanco Ambulance and the State Highway Patrol.

