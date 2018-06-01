Woman injured in crash near Liberty-Benton Elementary School

A Rawson woman was injured Friday at 11:52 a.m. near Liberty Benton Elementary School after another driver failed to yield right of way, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Brim, 73, and Beatrice Brim, 75, of Rawson, were traveling eastbound on Ohio 12 in a 2011 Crysler when James Nelms, 64, of Findlay, pulled out in front of them after stopping for a stop sign. Nelms was northbound on Liberty Township 139 in a 2014 Chevrolet.

Beatrice Brim was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for possible injuries by Hanco EMS. Nelms was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Assisting at the scene were Liberty Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS and Miller’s Towing.

