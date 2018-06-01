Findlay motorist involved in fatal crash near Fremont

FREMONT — A Findlay motorist was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Fremont woman today in Sandusky County, the State Highway Patrol reports.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on Ohio 12, just west of Ohio 53 and south of Fremont.

The Fremont post of the State Highway Patrol said Gavin Murray, 25, of Findlay, was driving a 2018 Ford F150 on Ohio 12, and negotiating a curve in the road, when the pickup went left of center and struck a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire head-on.

The Pontiac was being driven by Juanita M. Rodriguez, 76, of Fremont, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delores M. Wampler, 75, of Fremont, a passenger in the Pontiac, was transported by Life Flight medical helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Murray was not injured, the patrol said.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, the patrol said.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Comments

comments