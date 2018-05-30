MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Finally official: McClain won GOP race for 87th District

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

It’s official: Riordan McClain, of Upper Sandusky, on May 8 won the Republican nomination for the 87th Ohio House District seat, representing Wyandot, Crawford, Morrow counties and parts of Seneca and Marion counties.

The 4,360 votes McClain received were a mere 58 more than Steve Reinhard, but just enough to avoid a recount, said Ruth Leuthold, director of Crawford County elections board. Crawford County is the most populous county in the 87th District, so results from the other counties had to be reported to it.

McClain will face Democrat Mary Pierce-Broadwater, of Crestline, in November.

McClain had a slim lead over Republican rival Steve Reinhard in the results counted on election night. In the weeks since, elections boards have been counting provisional ballots, which were cast by voters whose eligibility was in question for the May primary.

With all the votes counted, McClain garnered 4,360 votes to 4,302 for Reinhard and 1,998 votes for Doug Weisenauer.

McClain received 58 more votes than Reinhard. Had the difference been 53 votes or fewer — in other words, 0.5 percent or less of the 10,660 votes cast for the three candidates — Ohio law would have required a recount.

Voting results in each of the counties in the 87th District were:

  • Wyandot: McClain, 1,312 votes; Reinhard, 653 votes; Weisenauer, 305 votes.
  • Seneca: Reinhard, 141 votes; McClain, 120 votes; Weisenauer, 38 votes.
  • Crawford: Reinhard, 1,829 votes; McClain, 1,208 votes; Weisenauer, 916 votes.
  • Marion: Reinhard, 324 votes; McClain, 245 votes; Weisenauer, 107 votes.
  • Morrow: McClain, 1,475 votes; Reinhard, 1,355 votes; Weisenauer, 632 votes.

McClain already represents the 87th District. He was appointed to replace Wes Goodman, who resigned last year in a sex scandal.

McClain is the director of finance and customer service at Doc Investments, Upper Sandusky.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians 9, White Sox 1

Posted On30 May 2018

Kluber Gets Eighth Win, Indians Roll White Sox 9-1

Posted On30 May 2018

Tiger Woods Hopes He's Close To Putting His Game Together

Posted On30 May 2018

Andre Iguodala Out For Golden State In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Posted On30 May 2018

Callahan, Mauer Lead Referee Selections For NBA Finals

Posted On30 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA State Tournament At Columbus Huntington Park THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3)
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC softball: H-L’s Trevino is BVC Coach of the Year

North Baltimore’s Katelyn Weinandy, who put up huge numbers inside the pitching circle and at the plate, was named player of the year and
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC baseball: Schroeder, Lance net top BVC awards

Van Buren’s Brooks Lance, who led the Black Knights baseball team to the league title, and McComb’s Tanner Schroeder, who led the
Posted On 29 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company