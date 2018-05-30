MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Carey man injured in motorcycle crash

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
VANLUE — A Carey man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Amanda Township 196 near Amanda Township 174, northwest of Vanlue, at 3:03 p.m. today, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dallas Mundy, 66, of Carey, was traveling north on Amanda Township 196 on a 2012 Triumph motorcycle when he lost control, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcycle went off the east side of the road, where it came to rest.

Mundy was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital with possible head and neck injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.

Mundy was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Vanlue Fire Department and Mac and Bob’s Towing.

