MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arcadia school board votes to build new classrooms

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT
STAFF WRITER

Arcadia school board voted this morning to proceed with replacement of four modular classrooms the district has been using for third- and fourth-grade students.

The new permanent classrooms should cost around $2.1 million, Superintendent Bruce Kidder said after the meeting. Additional work, including moving electrical lines and a gas line, is not included in that total.

The modular classrooms have been used for around 32 years, and should be replaced now because repair costs are mounting, Kidder said after the meeting.

The modular rooms, which are at the south end of the elementary wing, will be demolished and the new classrooms will be built in their place by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the district will do some “juggling” as it operates with four fewer classrooms, Kidder said. The elementary music teacher will travel from between classrooms instead of having a fixed room, for example.

Though the modular rooms are currently used by third- and fourth-graders, the replacements will be occupied by kindergarteners and first-graders.

That’s because the new rooms will serve as storm shelters for all grade levels, and those grade levels have less furniture that would need to be moved out of the way during drills or storms.

The new classrooms will have steel doors and window shutters.
The addition will total about 5,000 square feet.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the project, with Corey Boes opposing it. He expressed concern about whether it was the decision Arcadia voters would support.

RCM Architects will probably need two weeks to finishing preparing for bids, and then accept bids for three weeks, said RCM President Jerry Murray.

Phones, projectors, LED bulbs and other valuable items will be salvaged from the modular classrooms before demolition, Kidder said after the meeting. Metal will be set aside and scrapped.

Separately, the board voted against a proposed parking lot project whose cost had increased from about $650,000 to around $1.1 million.

The second plan included more parking spaces and pavement.

The current parking lot has a drainage issue, particularly near the bus garage.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Still Working Out Treatment Plan For Miller's Knee

Posted On30 May 2018

NBA Finals Preview Capsule

Posted On30 May 2018

Board Says Fatal Shooting By Ohio Police Was OK Use Of Force

Posted On30 May 2018

Group Says Ohio Needs Office To Lobby For Military Jobs

Posted On30 May 2018

Live Grenade Found Inside Home Under Renovation

Posted On30 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA State Tournament At Columbus Huntington Park THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3)
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC softball: H-L’s Trevino is BVC Coach of the Year

North Baltimore’s Katelyn Weinandy, who put up huge numbers inside the pitching circle and at the plate, was named player of the year and
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC baseball: Schroeder, Lance net top BVC awards

Van Buren’s Brooks Lance, who led the Black Knights baseball team to the league title, and McComb’s Tanner Schroeder, who led the
Posted On 29 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company