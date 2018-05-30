Arcadia school board votes to build new classrooms

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

STAFF WRITER

Arcadia school board voted this morning to proceed with replacement of four modular classrooms the district has been using for third- and fourth-grade students.

The new permanent classrooms should cost around $2.1 million, Superintendent Bruce Kidder said after the meeting. Additional work, including moving electrical lines and a gas line, is not included in that total.

The modular classrooms have been used for around 32 years, and should be replaced now because repair costs are mounting, Kidder said after the meeting.

The modular rooms, which are at the south end of the elementary wing, will be demolished and the new classrooms will be built in their place by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the district will do some “juggling” as it operates with four fewer classrooms, Kidder said. The elementary music teacher will travel from between classrooms instead of having a fixed room, for example.

Though the modular rooms are currently used by third- and fourth-graders, the replacements will be occupied by kindergarteners and first-graders.

That’s because the new rooms will serve as storm shelters for all grade levels, and those grade levels have less furniture that would need to be moved out of the way during drills or storms.

The new classrooms will have steel doors and window shutters.

The addition will total about 5,000 square feet.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the project, with Corey Boes opposing it. He expressed concern about whether it was the decision Arcadia voters would support.

RCM Architects will probably need two weeks to finishing preparing for bids, and then accept bids for three weeks, said RCM President Jerry Murray.

Phones, projectors, LED bulbs and other valuable items will be salvaged from the modular classrooms before demolition, Kidder said after the meeting. Metal will be set aside and scrapped.

Separately, the board voted against a proposed parking lot project whose cost had increased from about $650,000 to around $1.1 million.

The second plan included more parking spaces and pavement.

The current parking lot has a drainage issue, particularly near the bus garage.

