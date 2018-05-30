AEP reports outages in area

American Electric Power Ohio is reporting power outages after a storm rolled through the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Fifty AEP customers are reported to be without power in the Benton Ridge area, and 153 customers are without electricity in the Leipsic area, AEP says.

In Fostoria, 12 customers are reported to be without power, but north of Fostoria, 309 customers have lost electricity.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is not reporting any outages as of 6:50 p.m.

