MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AEP reports outages in area

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

American Electric Power Ohio is reporting power outages after a storm rolled through the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Fifty AEP customers are reported to be without power in the Benton Ridge area, and 153 customers are without electricity in the Leipsic area, AEP says.
In Fostoria, 12 customers are reported to be without power, but north of Fostoria, 309 customers have lost electricity.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is not reporting any outages as of 6:50 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Andre Iguodala Out For Golden State In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Posted On30 May 2018

Callahan, Mauer Lead Referee Selections For NBA Finals

Posted On30 May 2018

Indians Still Working Out Treatment Plan For Miller's Knee

Posted On30 May 2018

NBA Finals Preview Capsule

Posted On30 May 2018

Board Says Fatal Shooting By Ohio Police Was OK Use Of Force

Posted On30 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA State Tournament At Columbus Huntington Park THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3)
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC softball: H-L’s Trevino is BVC Coach of the Year

North Baltimore’s Katelyn Weinandy, who put up huge numbers inside the pitching circle and at the plate, was named player of the year and
Posted On 29 May 2018
Off

All-BVC baseball: Schroeder, Lance net top BVC awards

Van Buren’s Brooks Lance, who led the Black Knights baseball team to the league title, and McComb’s Tanner Schroeder, who led the
Posted On 29 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company