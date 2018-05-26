Woman injured in Amanda Township crash

A woman was injured in a Saturday crash at 12:07 p.m. on Ohio 15 and Hancock 169 in Amanda Township, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

William L. Driggers, 77, of Carey, was westbound on Hancock 169 in a 2013 Ford F150. He stopped for the stop sign at Ohio 15 and Hancock 169, but failed to yield to a 2016 Jeep traveling southeast on Ohio 15.

Sally A. Hughes, 69, of Toledo, and Donald E. Hughes, 73, also of Toledo, were in the Jeep. Sally Hughes was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hano EMS.

Driggers was cited for failure to yield.

The Vanlue Fire Department and BG Towing assisted at the scene.

