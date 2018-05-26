MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

One person injured in West Trenton Avenue crash

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
One person was injured after a crash on West Trenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Donna J. Brecht, 49 of Ottawa, was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala westbound on West Trenton Avenue near the Spaghetti Shop, 1718 W. Trenton Ave., in the outside lane at about 12:36 p.m. Her car was hit when Joscelyn Love, 19, of Findlay, attempted to change lanes from the inside lane to the outside lane without checking, police said.

Love was driving a 2002 Toyota Forerunner and had a 14-year-old passenger. Neither Love nor her passenger were injured. She was cited for changing lanes without due regard.

Brecht was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. She was also cited for failure to wear a seatbelt.

