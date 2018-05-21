Phone scam warning issued

Authorities are warning of a phone scam involving people claiming to be members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers first identify themselves as being from the ARA Legal Co., and say they are calling regarding a delinquent loan.

The callers then state they are with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and will send a deputy to make an arrest unless the balance of the delinquent loan is paid with a credit card immediately.

The number from which they are calling shows as one of the numbers from the sheriff’s office, 419-424-7097.

People should not divulge personal or financial information to these callers, and should notify local law enforcement immediately if called, the sheriff’s office said.

