North Baltimore company gets tax credit to add 50 jobs

Keystone Foods, of North Baltimore, was given a $165,000 tax credit by the state today to add 50 workers.

The State Tax Credit Authority stipulated that the jobs must be added by year-end 2020 by the supplier of fresh and frozen poultry, beef, fish and pork. The positions would pay an average of about $40,000, according to information from the state.

Keystone currently employs 221.

The company would not take a phone call seeking comment for this story.

The payroll tax credit is for 1.153 percent over seven years. As part of the tax credit deal, Keystone Foods must maintain operations at the North Baltimore site for at least 10 years.

Keystone Foods has nine other locations in the United States, seven in the Asia-Pacific region and one in Australia. It supplies protein products to consumer brands. Its customers include quick-service restaurants, retailers and industrial food service companies.

