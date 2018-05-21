Cordray makes campaign stop in Findlay

Rich Cordray, the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, was greeted by applause and a standing-room-only crowd Monday during a campaign stop at Findlay’s Coffee Amici, 328 S. Main St.

The crowd of about 60 people stood and cheered as Cordray entered the coffee shop. The stop was one of three the campaign made Monday. Cordray also toured the Stark County jail in Canton and joined an opioid roundtable discussion in Mansfield.

Cordray said he plans to be competitive in Hancock County and other Republican strongholds throughout the state.

“In this state, we’ve had this status quo, this one-party rule in Columbus for so many years that they have gotten arrogant. They are doing things that are clearly not in the public interest. They are serving themselves,” Cordray said.

Cordray is challenging the GOP candidate for governor, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and his running mate, Jon Husted, Ohio’s secretary of state.

Cordray’s running mate is former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton. Sutton represented 13th Congressional District from 2007 to 2013. That district represents the Youngstown-Akron area.

Cordray served as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal consumer watchdog agency, under President Barack Obama from 2012 to 2017. Earlier, he was Ohio’s attorney general from 2009 to 2011.

“… If we do it, if we change Ohio in 2018, we have a better shot at changing America in 2020, and that is so important,” he said Monday. “It matters enormously what you do this year. … We can only win if you all believe and care and work your networks and spread the word. It doesn’t matter if it feels like an uphill battle in this community or that community. You all have things to say and they need to hear the other side.”

After seven years as Ohio’s “top cop,” DeWine has failed to address the opioid epidemic, Cordray said.

Cordray said that during DeWine’s tenure as Ohio attorney general, the number of opioid overdose deaths has tripled and continues to accelerate.

If elected governor, DeWine would dismantle Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid expansion, which provides addiction and mental health treatment to over 200,000 Ohioans, Cordray said.

Cordray also said DeWine will continue state funding cuts to law enforcement and local first responders, further hampering their ability to tackle the opioid epidemic.

As governor, Cordray said he would take an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating the opioid crisis by bringing together local, state, and federal leaders to find practical solutions and implement them across Ohio.

Cordray said he would also protect the Medicaid expansion and would increase funding for addiction treatment, mental health, law enforcement, and other local services on the front lines of confronting addiction.

Courier reporter Denise Grant will have more on Tuesday.

