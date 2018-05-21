Carey wins grant related to company’s growth

The addition of 186 jobs at Continental Structural Plastics sparked the state to award Carey a $107,000 grant today to upgrade a crumbling road near the plant.

Upgrading and widening 1,925 feet of Wyandot County Highway 96 by July will cost about $220,000, said Village Administrator Roy Johnson. The village will pay about $59,000 of the cost. The $107,000 grant will come from State Transportation Department coffers. JobsOhio, the state’s economic development program, is contributing an additional $54,000, Johnson said.

The state funds were awarded based on job additions at Continental Structural Plastics. The 186 additional jobs pay an average of $35,859 per year, according to information from the state. Continental Structural Plastics employs 1,140 in Carey. The Carey plant manufactures and paints roofs for Jeep Wrangler.

Booming times for the plant have put a heavier load on County Highway 96, and it is coming apart, Johnson said.

Continental Structural Plastics also has plants in North Baltimore, employing 390, and Van Wert, employing 89. Among the three plants, recent job growth probably exceeds 200 jobs, according to the company.

Job growth at those and the Carey plant have brought a total of $507,000 in state grants in recent months, including Monday’s award, the company reported. Most of the state funds were for employee training.

