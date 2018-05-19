MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Two hurt in motorcycle-car collision

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Both drivers were injured this afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a car on Hancock County 140, west of Findlay, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Alice Rose, 88, of Findlay, was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse southbound around 3:30 p.m. when she turned left at 8351 Hancock County 140.

The LaCrosse struck a northbound 2002 Big Dog Pitbull motorcycle driven by Brandon Kirvan, 30, of Arlington, the sheriff’s office reported.

Rose and Kirvan were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Rose was issued a failure to yield citation, and the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.

Liberty Township Fire Department, Hanco Ambulance and Dick’s Towing assisted at the scene.

 

