Ohio warns against graduation and prom season alcohol violations

Providing alcohol to minors and consuming alcohol while under the age of 21 are criminal offenses, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release Thursday.

The agency said graduation parties and ceremonies, as well as proms, often include alcohol.

The agency reminded parents that they may not provide alcohol to children who are under 21, who are not their own, even in their own home with the other parents’ permission, according to the press release. Those convicted of providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age face maximum sentences of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

It is also illegal to purchase alcohol for anyone under the age of 21, and anyone who does so faces a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Those who are caught driving with a blood alcohol concentration higher than 0.02 can be arrested. Punishment is suspension of a driver’s license for at least 90 days, up to a maximum of two years, plus four points added to a driving record. Having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle is also illegal.

The agency also reminded carry-outs and drive-throughs to be on the lookout for people under 21 who want to buy alcohol.

The agency added that if you have information about a bar, store or carry-out selling beer and/or liquor to people under the age of 21, or you have information of an underage house party, please notify the Ohio Investigative Unit by calling #677 on your cellphone.

